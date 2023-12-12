Sheraton Crossroads in Mahwah is closing for good — and very soon. What we know

MAHWAH — The Sheraton Crossroads will close for good on Thursday, hotel websites have announced.

Hotel General Manager Sam Kapadia has quietly invited area officials for a final cocktail and appetizer farewell gathering on Monday as the 36-year-old hotel prepares to close, said Mayor James Wysocki.

Kapadia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It is not clear whether a demolition date has been scheduled.

A 90-day notice was issued by the hotel to the state in September that it intended to lay off 91 employees by Dec. 15, under a requirement by the Department of Labor & Workforce Development for layoffs of more than 50 employees. But it was unclear at the time whether that also meant the hotel would close.

A month later, the hotel's website announced that it would close for "renovations" on Dec. 14. Attempts to reserve a room on or after Dec. 14 on its website were met with only a message that no rooms are available.

Mahwah has approved plans to replace the hotel with two warehouses totaling 1.7 million square feet.

The 22-story hotel, built in 1987, had a top-floor bar that made it a popular watering hole and party locale, with its panoramic views of North Jersey and neighboring southeastern New York.

However, the hotel occupied only part of the 143-acre site just off Route 17 north at the intersection of Routes 287 and 202. Starting in 2012, a series of events indicated that its fate was changing:

In 2012, the property was designated an "office park" in the township's master plan.

In 2014, a shopping mall was approved for the site.

In 2018, the property was designated as the location for 800 multi-housing units, 120 affordable, as part of the township's fair share housing settlement.

In 2022, the owners of the hotel sued the township after its Planning Board and council declared the property an "area in need of condemnation redevelopment," a designation that allowed for the acquisition of the property by eminent domain.

In 2023, the hotel owners reached an agreement with township officials to remove the affordable housing to a 74-unit affordable housing project off Mark Twain Way and approve the property's development with warehousing.

