Sherborn police increasing patrols after two men crash and attempt early-morning carjack

SHERBORN — Police are searching for two men they say tried to carjack someone this morning after they crashed a stolen luxury sports car.

The 5:53 a.m. incident occurred on North Main Street (Route 27) and resulted in Pine Hill Elementary School being closed for the day and shelters-in-place being instituted at Natick High School and Memorial Elementary School in Natick.

The shelters-in-place have since been rescinded.

“As of now, no one has been arrested,” said Sherborn Police Chief Thomas Galvin. “The search has been called off.”

The crash occurred at 5:53 a.m. Galvin said the suspects crashed a stolen Alfa Romeo into a utility pole. The car had been stolen sometime early Tuesday morning in Sudbury.

“The occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle and attempted to carjack vehicles that had stopped due to the crash,” said Galvin, a former Wayland police officer who recently started as Sherborn's chief. “They were unsuccessful.”

One of the men had a handgun during the incident, according to police. But when they failed to get anyone to give up a vehicle, they ran off. Witnesses could not provide an accurate description of the suspects.

“Unfortunately, once a gun becomes involved, it becomes very difficult to get a description,” Galvin said.

Several officers from nearby communities joined in the search, as well as the Massachusetts State Police and the state Environmental Police. Ashland police and the state police sent dogs to help with the search.

It is unclear whether the suspects are connected to a series of recent car breaks that occurred in surrounding communities, but police did find evidence of such activity in regards to the Alfa Romeo, Galvin said.

“From what we have seen in the vehicle, it appears they have been involved in car breaks,” he said. “We did find evidence that leads us to believe there may have been several car breaks in town last night.”

Although the search has been called off, Galvin said there will be extra patrols from the state police in town and the investigation will be ongoing.

