Sherburne county law enforcement arrests lead to seizure of 10 pounds of meth

ELK RIVER - Jessica M. Geraghty, 28, of Elk River and Ricardo Juaregui, 24, of Osseo have been charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance by Sherburne County law enforcement.

Elk River police and Sherburne County’s Drug Task Force coordinated an investigation that resulted inthe two arrests and the "removing 10 pounds of meth from the street," according to Sheriff Joel Brott in a news release.

Investigators in late June learned that a significant amount of meth had been mailed to an Elk Riverresidence and that a woman had taken possession of the package. Investigators conducted surveillanceand saw two men pull into the parking lot of the woman’s residence. One of those men went intothe residence and was seen leaving with the package.

A traffic stop ensued during which 10 pounds of meth was recovered.

Both made their initial court appearances on the charges Tuesday in Sherburne County District Court.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sherburne County seizes 10 pounds of meth