Sherburne man admits child porn possession for second time

Oct. 21—Federal officials said a Chenango County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography.

According to a media release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of New York, Matthew Bormann, 35, of Sherburne, admitted that on March 12, during a visit at his home from his federal probation officer, he possessed at least 3,500 images and video files of child pornography on a cellphone he was prohibited from possessing under the conditions of his supervised release.

Bormann was on supervision after a federal conviction in 2014 for possession of child pornography for which he was sentenced on Aug. 18, 2015, to serve 36 months' imprisonment, and a life term of supervised release. In addition to his plea to possession of child pornography Wednesday, Bormann also admitted to violating the terms of supervised release previously imposed for his 2015 conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2, 2022 before Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy. In addition to any punishment for violating the terms of his supervised release, Bormann faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life, the release said.

The case was investigated by the United States Probation Office and the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, composed of FBI special agents and investigators of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the release said. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.