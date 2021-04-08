Sherburne man charged with felony kidnapping, assault

Apr. 8—New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man last week on more than half a dozen charges, including felony kidnapping and assault, stemming from a domestic incident in Sherburne.

Carl M. Voorhis-Cook, 30, of Sherburne, charged with the felonies of first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping, in addition to misdemeanor charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Norwich troopers were dispatched March 30 to a reported domestic dispute at a Sherburne residence, according to a media release. An investigation revealed that Voorhis-Cook threatened the victim with a knife, struck and choked the person and prevented them from leaving the residence or calling for help, all while violating a full stay-away order of protection.

The victim was eventually able to leave and call for help. The person was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital for medical care.

Voorhis-Cook agreed to turn himself in at the Norwich barracks at the troopers' request, according to the release. He was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday, April 5.

"Domestic violence is a serious matter and the New York State Police's utmost priority is to protect the victim," Troop C public information officer Aga Dembinska told The Daily Star in an April 7 email.

Blotter records indicate that Voorhis-Cook was arrested most recently by state police in February on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested in December and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

In September, Carl M. Voorhis-Cook and Kelly A. Voorhis-Cook, also of Sherburne, were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child.