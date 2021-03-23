Sherburne man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of teen

Mar. 23—COOPERSTOWN — A Sherburne man pleaded guilty to a single count of a third degree sexual act with a minor under the age of 15, a class E felony, in Otsego County Court on Monday, March 22.

Thomas Figger, 31, appeared in court Monday to accept a plea deal for an incident that occurred Nov. 13, 2019, in the town of Pittsfield, when he was 29 and the victim was 14.

The charge carries a sentence of up to three years in state prison, plus 10 years of post-release supervision.

Figger will have to register as a sex offender and pay more than $1,300 in fees and fines.

As a condition of his plea, he waived his right to appeal most aspects of his case. In return for his plea, charges of second degree rape and second degree criminal sexual act, both with a person younger than 15, were dropped. Similar charges in Madison County were also dropped. Those charges were all class D felonies.

Oneonta lawyer Andrew Puritz represented Figger, who admitted Monday that he had oral sex with a person who he later learned was 14.

"Everything was consensual," Figger said.

Otsego County Judge John Lambert told Figger that not knowing the age of a minor is not a defense to the charges against him.

"It is your obligation to know how old the person you are having sex with is," Lambert said.

Figger is out of jail on $20,000 bond and there is an order of protection for the victim in the case.

Lambert ordered Otsego County First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Di Donna to notify the victim of the plea agreement and offer her the opportunity to make a statement before sentencing. A pre-sentencing report has already been ordered, Lambert said.

The formal sentencing will take place at 9:45 a.m., Monday, May 3, Lambert said.

Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.