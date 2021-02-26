Shereé Whitfield reunites with ex Tyrone Gilliams after prison release

According to TMZ, Whitfield and Gilliams have been hanging out together in Philadelphia, his hometown, since he was freed.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has reunited with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, who was released from prison early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilliams was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 for wire fraud. He and Whitfield had dated before his indictment. The couple reconnected in 2016, and Whitfield frequently visited him in a Kentucky prison.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Sheree Whitfield (right) has reportedly reunited with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams (left), who was released from prison early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (TMZ)

TMZ reported that the couple has been hanging out together in Philadelphia, Gilliams’ hometown.

He was convicted, along with his attorney, of stealing more than $5 million from their investors. He had previously portrayed himself as a commodities trader and hip-hop promoter, as well as an up-and-coming philanthropist. He tried to boost his image with a splashy charity event that featured several celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Read More: California powerhouse Tia Boatman Patterson joins White House Office of Management and Budget

Federal prosecutors said Gilliams and Everette Scott misappropriated their investors’ money for personal gain and spent it on luxury cars, jewelry and travel. Scott was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

At his 2013 sentencing, Gilliams arrived with more than two dozen supporters, including his father who is a minister in Philadelphia. At the time, attorney Anthony Ricco called him “a person capable of redemption.”

In 2018, Whitfield told Page Six that dating Gilliams was “very unconventional and something new for me.” She said the two communicated through love letters.

Read More: Barack, Michelle Obama to appear in YouTube Original’s ‘Black Renaissance’

“The positives of dating an incarcerated man, for me, is I really feel like I got to know him on a deeper level. A lot of times, relationships are built on physical, and a lot of times they don’t work,” she said. “People don’t take the time to get to know each other, or communicate, or talk. We do all of that. We don’t have anything else to do but communicate.”

Story continues

Whitfield was part of RHOA‘s original cast and stayed with it through Season Four. After leaving, she showed up again in its eighth season, then stayed for Seasons Nine and 10 before permanently departing in 2018.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Shereé Whitfield reunites with ex Tyrone Gilliams after prison release appeared first on TheGrio.