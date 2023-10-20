Sheridan Hills Christian School
Specialization: Classical Christian Education
Address, phone and website: 3751 Sheridan St. Hollywood, FL 33021; 954-966-7995; www.shcssharks.com
Grades taught: K2 - 12th
Number of students in the school: 618
Average class size: 22 (varies by grade level)
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
Annual tuition: $10,500 - $12,300
Application deadline: Rolling admissions
Affiliations (religious, geographic limits): Baptist
Most recent annual student performance scores (high schools only): SAT: 1110 ACT: 23
Number of varsity sports teams, with a list of them: Flag Football, Cross Country, Basketball, Soccer, Track & Field, Tennis, Volleyball, Baseball
Number of student-led, faculty-supported clubs, with a list of no more than seven: The House System for Upper School
Percentage of students who identify as Hispanic, Black or multicultural: approximately 70%
Average grant/scholarship size: $7,500
Accrediting body of school: Cognia