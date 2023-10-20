Sheridan Hills Christian School

Specialization: Classical Christian Education

Address, phone and website: 3751 Sheridan St. Hollywood, FL 33021; 954-966-7995; www.shcssharks.com

Grades taught: K2 - 12th

Number of students in the school: 618

Average class size: 22 (varies by grade level)

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Annual tuition: $10,500 - $12,300

Application deadline: Rolling admissions

Affiliations (religious, geographic limits): Baptist

Most recent annual student performance scores (high schools only): SAT: 1110 ACT: 23

Number of varsity sports teams, with a list of them: Flag Football, Cross Country, Basketball, Soccer, Track & Field, Tennis, Volleyball, Baseball

Number of student-led, faculty-supported clubs, with a list of no more than seven: The House System for Upper School

Percentage of students who identify as Hispanic, Black or multicultural: approximately 70%

Average grant/scholarship size: $7,500

Accrediting body of school: Cognia