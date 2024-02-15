Sheridan Smith reveals she has been diagnosed with ADHD

Sheridan Smith has revealed she has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The actress, 42, said her diagnosis has “helped her make sense of a lot of things” in her life in a new interview with British Vogue.

Speaking to the outlet, the West End star spoke of the pressure of perpetually "overanalysing" the smallest details – as simple as replying to WhatsApp group messages or overthinking what to say.

Smith, diving into her personal struggles, opened up about feeling "useless" at times and shared how her ADHD diagnosis shed light on the constant "brain background noise" she experiences.

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition defined by traits such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

News of her ADHD diagnosis comes as Smith is set to star in Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre, a West End musical based on John Cassavetes’ 1977 film with songs from Rufus Wainwright next month.

Fans will see Smith star on the West End again next month in Opening Night (Gielgud Theatre)

Ivo van Hove is directing the psychological drama which will see Smith star as Myrtle Gordon (a role originally taken by Gena Rowlands), an alcoholic actress who is haunted by a fan who has died.

Van Hove directed a version without songs in 2006 for a theatre in the Netherlands but Wainwright’s compositions will see it become a musical when it opens on March 6 until July 27

Smith said: “The chance to work with the musical genius that is Rufus Wainwright and one of the world’s greatest stage directors Ivo van Hove was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and quite frankly if they’d asked me to read out the back of a cereal packet I’d have been there!

“But, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be cast in this fantastic original musical and to play the complex and challenging character of Myrtle.”

The TV actress was last on stage last year in Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York’s Theatre.