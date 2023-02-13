Sheriff: 100 mph chase resulted in fatal crash northwest of Mitchell

Feb. 12—MITCHELL — Davison County law enforcement said they've completed an investigation from a chase and fatal crash that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to the Davison County Sheriff's Office, a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue was the result of a 100 mph chase. The sheriff's office responded to the scene at about 1:56 p.m.

Authorities say a passenger in the vehicle involved, a 2009 Kia Spectra, was being sought for questioning by the Mitchell Police Division for an alleged crime. Mitchell police found the vehicle at 11:14 a.m. near Lake Mitchell. When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it allegedly fled and a pursuit was eventually terminated.

The vehicle was located traveling west on 245th Street by the South Dakota Highway Patrol about two-and-a-half hours later. Authorities say a traffic stop was initiated and the Kia allegedly increased to 100 mph.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and it rolled in the ditch. David VanWagner, the 42-year-old driver, was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, who officials did not name, attempted to run from the scene but was caught by law enforcement. That person sustained minor injuries.

The Davison County Sheriff's Office released the report at 2 p.m. Friday.