Sheriff: 13 arrests made in shooting that killed woman, injured 5 others in Seminole County

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced during a news conference Monday afternoon that 13 people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last year that left a 31-year-old woman dead and five others injured.

Lemma said that at about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023, rapper Pierre Delince -- widely known as Jackboy -- was leaving a show at The Barn in Sanford with a large entourage traveling in an SUV and a sprinter bus.

The vehicles were traveling toward Interstate 4 bound for Orlando when someone in a Black Nissan started shooting at the van at County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.

Lemma said that six women in the van were shot, including Princess Tolliver, 31, of Tallahassee, who died of her injuries.

Tolliver was a civilian employee at the Florida State University Police Department, he said.

The driver of that van drove to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies were able to block in the vehicle that the gunman was traveling in, and detectives discovered in it multiple rounds of ammunition that matched cartridges at the shooting scene, Lemma said.

The sheriff said the gunman thought Jackboy was in the van, but he was actually traveling in the SUV.

Lemma said the gunman was a member of the OTF -- or the On Top Forever -- gang, which has a known presence in Seminole County and is a national subset of the Crips.

He said the gunman had been following a public feud between rappers Jackboy and Kodak Black and he might have conducted the shooting for “street validation” being that his gang is a newer organization.

Lemma said that as of 2021, OTF has 43 known or associated members who have been involved in 148 offences unrelated to the deadly shooting.

He said that the organization tends to target other people involved in similar criminal activities.

Lemma said the U.S. Marshals Service, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight suspects in connection with the shooting Friday and five others were already in custody on unrelated charges.

He said 120 search warrants were obtained in connection with the investigation.

An almost 500 page affidavit will be released at a later day, Lemma said.

