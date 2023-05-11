Sheriff: 13-year-old boy and police officer shot during gun battle in Lakeland

A Lakeland police officer and a 13-year-old boy are recovering after investigators say they shot at each other.

Polk County deputies said the teenager was involved in two different gun battles Wednesday night.

Deputies said the teen tried to run from officers earlier in the day.

The 13-year-old is accused of shooting a police officer during a chase in Lakeland, according to investigators.

Read: Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance case in 2005 will be extradited from Peru

The incident unfolded when the officer attempted to pull over a vehicle suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting near Simpson Park.

Authorities said that three individuals fled from the vehicle.

The suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting fled towards Carrington Place apartments, located near North Florida Avenue and West 10th Street.

Watch: St. Cloud police officer accused of using dead person’s credit card

Detectives report that the suspect fired at the officer, striking him in the foot.

The officer, identified as Jaime Smith, continued to pursue the suspect.

Then there was another gunfight, resulting in the 13-year-old suspect being hit, deputies said.

Read: 2-year-old boy drowns after falling into pool at home day care in Seminole County

Both the officer and the teenager were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’re going to ask the state attorney to file adult charges,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “He may be 13, but he’s a hardened criminal. Send him to prison for a very long time.”

See more in the video above.