Sheriff: 13-year-old charged with murder after a boy was shot, killed in Kentucky

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old was arrested Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. He was being held at the local juvenile detention facility.

The 12-year-old was shot in the stomach at a home just a few miles south of London in July. He was transported to a hospital but died shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff’s office.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, identified the 12-year-old victim as Malachi Moses.

This is a developing story and may be updated.