Sheriff: 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in NC outbuilding

A 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas was found in North Carolina, over 1,000 miles away from her home, deputies say.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said FBI agents were able to find her in an outbuilding at a home on Lynwood Southmont Road on Friday.

Jorge Camacho, 34, is facing several felony charges in her disappearance and is currently in the Davidson County jail.

ALSO READ: What we know about the 4 Carolinians kidnapped in Mexico

The FBI discovered the teen had been communicating with her alleged abductor through social media beforehand. Investigators said the chats were “consistent with grooming and enticement,” and said Camacho reportedly convinced the teen to leave her home.

Camacho allegedly picked her up in the area and authorities later discovered he had taken her to North Carolina -- specifically to Davidson County.

A 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas was found in North Carolina, over 1,000 miles away from her home, deputies say. Jorge Camacho, 34, is facing several felony charges in her disappearance and is currently in the Davidson County jail.

Sheriff Simmons said the FBI contacted his department, so deputies started conducting surveillance. That led to them finding a vehicle registered to a Davidson County address. After stopping the car when the driver was leaving that same address, investigators were able to determine the girl’s location.

The girl was found in an outbuilding that was locked from the outside. She was given a medical evaluation at a local hospital before she was reunited with her family in Dallas, Texas.

ALSO READ: Officials: 3 arrested in connection to kidnapping, assault in North Carolina

Camacho was given a $1.25 million bond. He is charged with the following:

Felony child abduction

Felonious restraint of a child

Felony human trafficking

Two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15

Two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under 15

Indecent liberties with a child

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man who kidnapped Davidson County teen targeted 10 other NC minors, sheriff says)



