Sheriff: 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, $1M seized in Bay Area

The Telegraph

An Australian man whose mother died while he was in a hotel quarantine has gone on hunger strike to draw attention to the impossible situations facing people who seek exemptions from Covid restrictions on compassionate grounds. James Turbitt, who lives in Belgium, made an emergency dash home last week after he learned his 62-year-old mother was in hospital in Perth, Western Australia. But the only flight available was to Melbourne, on the other side of the country. So he asked authorities if he