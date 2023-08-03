Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested in stabbing of two 13-year-olds in Palm Coast

Brandon Gray Jr., 16, was arrested in the stabbing of two 13-year-olds on Sunday in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A 16-year-old male was arrested Wednesday in a stabbing that injured two 13-year-olds in Palm Coast in what started out as a busted deal to sell a mixture of marijuana and Italian seasoning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Gray Jr. was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (one count for each juvenile victim) and use/display of a weapon during a felony. Gray was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing pending a decision from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Gray had traveled with a friend on Sunday to a home in the BL-section to sell the mixture of marijuana and Italian seasoning to the other juveniles, according to the sheriff's office. But when the would-be buyers were unable to pay for the mixture, the group went to a nearby trail to fight.

It began with mutual combat and bare fists. But Gray armed himself with a pocketknife and began stabbing the first victim, the sheriff's office stated. The second victim was stabbed while trying to help the first. Both were transported for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Like Detective Gossett tells Gray in the video, kids become who they hang out with,” stated Sheriff Rick Staly in a press release. “Committing a crime by selling a mixture of Italian seasoning and illegal weed is a recipe for disaster and escalating violence as we saw in this case. Parents, be the Sheriff in your home and know who your kids are hanging out with and what they are doing, so they don’t make life-changing mistakes at a young age.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Sheriff: 16-year-old arrested in stabbing of juveniles in Palm Coast