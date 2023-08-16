Sheriff: All 19 Ga. election interference defendants to be booked into Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants named in a grand jury indictment unsealed on Monday have less than 10 days to turn themselves in to authorities.

In a news conference aired live during WSB Tonight after the indictment’s unsealing, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said all 19 defendants will have until Friday, August 25 to surrender.

According to spokespeople with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, all 19 of them will be booked into the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

Those indicted include former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said earlier this month that anyone indicted, including the former president, would be treated like anyone else accused of a crime, meaning fingerprints and a mugshot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat said.

The 98-page indictment charged all of the co-defendants with violating Georgia’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and other alleged crimes.

The sheriff’s office says the jail is open 24/7, so defendants will be able to surrender to the jail at any time. Once booked, it’s unclear how long they will be held inside the jail.

The Department of Justice is currently undertaking a civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail.

The DOJ announced they will be doing a comprehensive investigation of the living conditions at the jail, access to medical care and mental healthcare, use of force and conditions that may give rise to violence against inmates.

They are also investigating whether the jail discriminates against incarcerated people with psychiatric disabilities.

