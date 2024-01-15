Sheriff: 2 arrested after 2 shot in Madison Township

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Madison Township Sunday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Deputies were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired outside of a home in the 4800 block of Eck Road, Sheriff Jones says.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that two people were shot and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies say that AirCare was requested and then called off.

Adonys Contreras-Garica and James Contreras-Garcia were arrested in relation to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook.

A Middletown jailer says Adonys is being charged with attempted aggravated robbery and felonious assault, and James is being charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Madison Township shooting: Two arrested