Sheriff: 2 arrests in 'gambling' arcade bust on Hutchinson Island

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials Thursday reported raiding another arcade they said was operating illegally, at least the third such bust since last month.

Two people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Beach Side Social Club in the 11000 block of South Ocean Drive on Hutchinson Island in southeast St. Lucie County, according to reports.

Sheriff Ken Mascara called it an “illegal operation.”

“I just want to make that perfectly clear. This is illegal." Mascara said. “Why? Because money goes at the front desk. It goes digitally back to the machine, and when a win occurs, they go to the front desk and collect their money. That is called gambling.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Investigators reported removing 20 machines from the facility.

The Thursday raid follows busts Sept. 26, and Sept. 14, at Treasure Bay Arcade in the 6600 block of North U.S. 1 in northern St. Lucie County's Lakewood Park, and at Rio Arcade in the 6600 block of South U.S. 1 just south of Kitterman Road, respectively.

If the arcade game includes a randomized element — such as a random chance as to which prize players can win, even if the outcome relies on skill — it’s considered a game of chance and is illegal under regulations against slot machines, according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Slot machines became illegal on July 1 last year, except at 15 approved casinos, mainly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. That’s because the Legislature approved a Gaming Compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida in May 2021, giving the Native American tribe almost exclusive rights to most gambling activities.

Those with information regarding suspected illegal gambling in St. Lucie County can call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Homicide charge in fentanyl death: Port St. Lucie police announce arrest related to fatal drug overdose

Arrest in September homicide: David Wallace was shot by employee in his St. Lucie apartment, Sheriff Ken Mascara says

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Arcade raided in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island by sheriff's office