Sheriff: 2 dead after small plane traveling from Ohio crashes on Florida interstate

TechCrunch

Odyssey, a mushroom-based functional energy beverage maker, raised another $6 million in an equity investment to give it $14 million in total funding since launching its first drink two years ago. Odyssey’s products tap into the health benefits of Lion's Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms to produce a drink that combines an energy boost with 2,750 milligrams of the mushrooms to provide cognitive clarity and focus.