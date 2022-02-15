A man and woman were killed during an apparent murder-suicide in Harrison Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies initially responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 300 block of War Admiral Drive for a well-being check, according to a news release.

The victims, whose names haven't been released, are a 42-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, officials said. A cause of death hasn't been released.

Officials said no further information is being released at this time.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: 2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Harrison Township