Sheriff: 2 found fatally shot in Andover home were result of murder-suicide
Authorities have concluded the fatal shootings of a man and a woman in an Andover home were the result of a murder-suicide.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, deputies responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday to the residence in the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest on a report of two unconscious individuals.
Deputies found the man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds. None of the other occupants in the home were injured.
On Monday, the woman was identified as Jennifer Yang, 36, of Andover. The man was identified as Fue Her, 40, of Andover.
The sheriff’s office said that Her fatally shot Yang before turning the gun on himself.
The incident remains under investigation.
