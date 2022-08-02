Sheriff: 2 men ‘brutally murdered’ in Baker County home

Two men found dead in a Baker County home on Monday were “brutally murdered,” Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said Tuesday afternoon.

The two men killed were identified by Rhoden as David Daniel Sigers, 54, and James Michael Thomas, 49. Thomas also went by the nickname “Bo,” Rhoden said.

Thomas’ family shared a photo of him with Action News Jax.

James Michael

“This was an execution-style murder,” Rhoden said of how the men were killed.

Deputies were called Monday morning to a home on Sawtooth Road, which is off of Steel Bridge Road near County Road 121.

One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.

Rhoden said investigators believe the men were shot over the weekend and may have been targeted.

The sheriff said he believes it has been several years since there was a murder in Baker County.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect and Rhoden said the suspect in the killings was not a man named Ronnie Sapp. Rhoden said that Sapp was arrested around the same time they were investigating the deaths of Sigers and Thomas and people in the community believed Sapp’s arrest may be related.

He is asking those who live in the Steel Bridge Road area to call BCSO at 904-259-9372 if they saw anything suspicious over the weekend.

