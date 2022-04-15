Sheriff: 3 arrested in 2021 death of 13-year-old boy

Apr. 14—SEBASTIAN — Willacy County sheriff's deputies today arrested three family members in connection with the January 2021 death of a 13-year-old boy, Sheriff Joe Salazar said.

Deputies arrested Sabrina Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba, all facing charges of injury to a child, a press release states.

The arrests were made in connection with the death of Jesse Harrison, 13, of Sebastian, who died as a result of his injuries on Jan. 23, 2021.

Investigators have been working with the Willacy County District Attorney's Office after an autopsy led to "inconclusive" results.

Investigation

At about 4 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021, Valley Baptist Medical Center called the sheriff's office regarding "a possible sexual assault of a child — young male," the press release states.

Investigators worked with Texas Ranger Raul Garza to search the boy's home at 525 1/2 West Main, Sebastian, where they photographed and documented the scene, interviewing family members, neighbors and school district employees, it states.

In December, the final autopsy report "determined the cause of death was inconclusive," the press release states.

On Wednesday, the 197th Judicial District Court issued arrest warrants, it states.

The suspects are awaiting formal charges.

Background

The boy's death shocked this small, tight-knit farming community.

Before his death, Fred Harrison, who said he was the boy's grandfather, warned family members were neglecting his grandson, who reportedly begged for food at school.