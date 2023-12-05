Sheriff: 3 arrested in Osceola kidnapping case after victim secretly texts 911 from backseat
Sheriff: 3 arrested in Osceola kidnapping case after victim secretly texts 911 from backseat
Sheriff: 3 arrested in Osceola kidnapping case after victim secretly texts 911 from backseat
The US Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could decide if the billionaire Sackler family that controlled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can use bankruptcy to shield their personal fortunes from opioid-related liabilities.
Here's how to keep puffer jackets from deflating. The post Woman shares how to wash puffer jacket after deflating hers in the washing machine appeared first on In The Know.
The Jaguars are in the hunt for the top playoff seed in the AFC with a few weeks left in the regular season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.
On Friday, genetic testing company 23andMe announced that hackers accessed the personal data of 0.1% of customers, or about 14,000 individuals. As it turns out, there were a lot of “other users” who were victims of this data breach: 6.9 million affected individuals in total. In an email sent to TechCrunch late on Saturday, 23andMe spokesperson Katie Watson confirmed that hackers accessed the personal information of about 5.5 million people who opted-in to 23andMe's DNA Relatives feature, which allows customers to automatically share some of their data with others.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Three years after the Pocket 2, DJI has introduced the Osmo Pocket 3 with some big improvements.
The sales just keep coming! You'll also find $18 earbuds, a bestselling Ninja air fryer discounted by $20 and more.
The pair are evenly matched and putting up similar numbers so far this season with Holmgren shooting better from 3-point range and looking more polished off the dribble.
The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone’s computational photography made this confusing image, The perennial Game Awards question: What does indie mean? Google is reportedly pushing the launch of its Gemini AI to 2024.
Asked if Prescott’s next deal will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, a high-level agent replied: “Yep. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it will.” And he won't be the only Dallas star due big money.
Meta's latest AI suite claims to enable seamless, expressive real-time speech translation.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
Hill's case as the first MVP receiver is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
The Lions scored three times in the first six minutes, then held off two New Orleans charges.