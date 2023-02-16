Sheriff: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself at DeLand home

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a three-year-old boy in DeLand.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened at a home on Nectarine Road in the Daytona Park Estates community just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ: Rally targets DeSantis over Black Studies course

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy shot himself with a handgun.

No other details on the circumstances leading up to the incident were released by the sheriff’s office, citing the very early nature of the investigation.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood is expected to provide a more detailed update Thursday.

READ: Deputies: Brevard County Marine recruiter arrested for relationship with high school girl

“Our sincere condolences go out to the grieving family members who just lost an innocent young loved one,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to social media.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.