Sheriff: 38-year-old man killed in Tucson shooting; suspect sought

Police

A 38-year-old man is dead after a reported shooting Friday in the area of Country Club and Milton Roads in Tucson.

Pima County sheriff's deputies arrived at the location at approximately 11:45 p.m. where they found a man with obvious signs of trauma, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim was identified as Ronnie Ray Yslas, who was declared dead at the location.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, an investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it is available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, or to remain anonymous, call or send a text to 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sheriff: 38-year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas killed in Tucson shooting