Sheriff "adamantly opposed" to homeless shelter relocation

Mar. 29—The Cleveland County sheriff has joined two city councilors in opposing the proposed relocation of Norman's homeless shelter.

In a statement given to The Transcript Monday, Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said he is "adamantly opposed" to the city trying to move the shelter from 325 E. Comanche St. in downtown Norman to 900 E. Main St., near Le Monde International School.

If moved, the sheriff's office would enforce the law at the shelter because it would be on state land, outside Norman police jurisdiction.

Amason's statement follows statements from Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, who have both expressed concern over violent and sex offenders using the shelter near the school. Under state law, sex offenders cannot reside within 2,000 feet of a school, park or childcare center.

The Sheriff's Office did not say whether Amazon supports Lynn's suggestion that deputies arrest every staff member if they find a sex offender at the facility. Lynn, an attorney, is at odds with city attorneys on their interpretation of the Oklahoma statute that allows law enforcement to arrest someone who helps a sex offender elude arrest.

Spokesperson Mendi Brandon did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday about whether the sheriff supports this idea.

"I will always work to protect our most vulnerable citizens, those being our children and elderly. I've reached out to state officials to express my concerns and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Amason said in the statement.

When asked if Amason's stance impacts the city's path forward, city manager Darrel Pyle said councilors "will be made aware of" the sheriff's concerns. Council and city staff plan to discuss the relocation of the shelter at its study session Tuesday.

Norman has more than 20 unhoused sex offenders, according to NPD records. They must check in with law enforcement weekly and list their residence, according to assistant city attorney Rick Knighton.

Under state law, sex offenders would not be allowed to stay at the shelter, are not allowed at the current shelter and would face prosecution if caught residing at either location.

While both Lynn and Tortorello have opposed the shelter nearby the school, they differ on how they believe authorities should keep sex offenders away.

Tortorello said he plans to propose the city form a database from NPD records of violent and sex offenders to prevent them from staying at the shelter. Lynn has called the idea of a database "a goodwill gesture" from the city to make it look like they care.

Brandon did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday on whether Amason supports the proposed database.

NPD has not taken a stance on the proposed location because it's outside the department's jurisdiction, spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.

City councilors and staff will discuss the proposed relocation of the homeless shelter at their 5:30 p.m. study session Tuesday at Norman City Hall.

