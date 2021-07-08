Sheriff: Alleged murder shocking for community

Jul. 8—PERU — The alleged murder of a woman here is shocking for the whole community, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says.

"We haven't seen something like this in quite some time," he told the Press-Republican.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

State Police charged Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls with second-degree murder and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, Wednesday after a female victim who had been missing was found dead at 98 Blake Rd.

They were sent to Clinton County Jail without bail.

Favro said he could not provide additional details as the case was still being investigated.

State Police reported that 98 Blake Road is in the Town of Schuyler Falls, but Clinton County Real Property records indicate that address is in the Town of Peru.

ASSISTING AGENCIES

Favro's office, Plattsburgh City Police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Plattsburgh Resident Office are assisting State Police in the probe.

Favro said his deputies are providing whatever the state needs.

"The (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) has the resources. There's no need in duplicating taxpayer resources to do the investigation.

"They're leading the investigation and we have members that are assisting with anything that they need including the crime scene preservation."

