Sheriff: Amsterdam mini-market cited in underage alcohol sale sting; 13 others in Montgomery County pass

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Jul. 14—MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Amsterdam market was cited in a recent countywide underage alcohol sale sting, accused of selling alcohol to a minor, but 13 other businesses passed and did not sell, sheriff's officials said.

The Sheriff's Office, along with police in Canajoharie, Fort Plaint, St. Johnsville and Amsterdam conducted the sting Thursday with the state Liquor Authority,, officials said.

An underage agent visited the 14 businesses and attempted to purchase alcohol. The only business to sell was Joe's Mini-Market, 127 Market St., Amsterdam, officials said. The person who sold the alcohol to the agent was ticketed and released by Amsterdam police that evening.

Authorities also checked two businesses in Canajoharie, three in Fort Plain, one in Nelliston, three in St.Johnsville, one in Palatine Bridge and three others in Amsterdam. None of the 13 sold, officials said.

"Enforcement details like this are to verify compliance with state alcohol laws at licensed businesses and are regularly conducted by Law Enforcement throughout Montgomery County," officials said in a release. "Such high compliance with the law is a welcomed and positive outcome."

