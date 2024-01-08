Sheriff announces 2nd arrest following shooting death of 18-month-old girl in Flagler County

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly gave an update Monday on a second arrest following the shooting death of an 18-month-old girl last year.

In November, deputies said charges had been brought against CJ Nelson Jr. for the death of the child on Sept. 3, 2023.

The deadly shooting happened inside a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast.

Watch: Ocala police arrest man accused of deadly shooting at Paddock Mall

Deputies said when they arrived inside the home, they found the girl had been shot in the head.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Nelson was impaired and high on marijuana when he fired the round that killed her.

Read: 2 Florida teens arrested after leading deputies on 75-mile chase after burglaries

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly originally described the investigation into the child’s death as difficult because the eight people who were in the home when it happened, did not cooperate.

Staly held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to share details about a second arrest made after the child’s death.

Read: Ocala police search for wanted suspect involved in apartment complex shooting

Channel 9 has a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.