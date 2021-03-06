Sheriff announces reelection bid

Mar. 6—Schuylkill County Sheriff Joseph G. Groody announced Friday that he will run for another term in office.

A 43-year veteran of law enforcement, Groody was elected in 2009 after having served two years following his appointment as sheriff.

Groody is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 18 primary. The election is Nov. 2.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve as Schuylkill County's sheriff," he said. "The sheriff's office continued to make progress in my third term. The courthouse is safer. Deputy sheriffs continue to be trained to handle all aspects of law enforcement. And our office strives to help improve and augment law enforcement in this county."

As sheriff, Groody has pursued undocumented workers illegally working in the area; assisted the district attorney's office and municipal police departments in tracking down fugitives; and provided assistance to the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force.

His office also does community outreach initiatives, including fingerprinting children during night-out safety events.

This past year, Groody implemented an online license-to-carry application system. COVID 19, he said, had compelled the sheriff's office to look for a safer, more efficient way for people to apply for such licenses, a privilege Groody supports for law-abiding citizens.

"Serving in law enforcement is a calling," Groody said. "The sheriff's office often provides that sweeping additional level of protection our citizens deserve and that first line of defense our courthouse needs.

"This isn't just a job to me, it's a responsibility to rein in lawbreakers, to keep residents safe and to administrate the important civic services the sheriff's office traditionally has provided."

Groody was born and raised in Ashland. He graduated from North Schuylkill High School and the North Vocational Technical School in 1976.

He joined the Ashland Police Department in 1977 and entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, graduating in 1978 with Act 120 certification. Groody has since taken various law enforcement courses and earned additional certifications.

He is a member and officer of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 25 and was selected 2016 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

He is a member of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association and also served as vice president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association.

Groody is a member of Ashland Elks, where he served as district deputy grand exalted ruler of the northeast central district and exalted ruler, Ashland Lodge. He is also an active member of the Washington Fire Company and the Washington Fire Company Community Ambulance.

He attends St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, where he resides with his wife, Ann Marie Fertig Groody, and two children, Faith and Joey.