Sheriff: Annsville fire under investigation after human remains are found

A house fire in Annsville is under investigation after human remains were found in the debris Tuesday night, according to a release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and crews from several local fire departments — including Taberg, Lee Center Camden and West Leyden — responded to the structure fire around 1:30 p.m. on Gossner Road. Upon arrival the structure was fully involved and the homeowner was missing. A search began after the fire was under control, and human remains were found around 9 p.m., according to the release.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to secure the remains for further investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release stated. The name of the person killed is being withheld until they are identified and family are notified.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Human remains found in Oneida County fire