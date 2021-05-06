Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

MEG KINNARD
·2 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.

During a news conference, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the incident started at around 7 a.m. near Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's largest basic training facility, located in Columbia. The trainee, dressed in physical therapy clothes, “ran off post and escaped” with a rifle from the installation, Lott said. Deputies then started receiving calls about someone standing on a nearby interstate flagging down cars.

The trainee then went to a nearby bus stop where children were waiting to be taken to Forest Lake Elementary School, Lott said, and boarded the buss himself, armed with the rifle.

“He told the bus driver he didn't want to hurt anybody; he wanted him to drive him to the next town,” Lott said.

Some of the 18 children on the bus began using cellphones to call parents to let them know what was happening, Lott said. After some of the children asked repeatedly if the trainee planned to hurt them or the driver, the trainee “got a little frustrated” and ordered the bus stopped, allowing the driver and children to get off, Lott said. He then drove the bus several miles before abandoning it, with the rifle inside.

The man then “went through neighborhoods” nearby, Lott said, looking for clothes, was subsequently spotted by deputies and arrested without incident.

A spokeswoman for the Richland Two School District said the bus was transporting elementary school children. As a precaution, security at multiple area schools was increased and no one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings, she said.

“A very scary situation this morning,” Lott said of the incident, which he said lasted about an hour.

This is at least the second high-profile incident in recent weeks involving a soldier based at Fort Jackson. Last month, a Fort Jackson soldier was charged with third-degree assault and suspended after an online video depicted him accosting and shoving a Black man in his neighborhood.

Lott said the man in Thursday's incident was in his third week of basic training at the installation.

Officials with Fort Jackson said they were cooperating with deputies. The trainee's name has not been released, and Lott said he would face charges including multiple counts of kidnapping.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed Fort Jackson soldier hijacked bus full of elementary school kids, officials say

    All of the children and the driver on the bus were safe, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

  • Toyota Corolla Cross vs. Kia Seltos

    There's no stopping the influx of crossover SUVs to the market. The Kia Seltos arrived in 2019 to replace the Soul. Based on the Hyundai Kona, the Seltos centers on styling, with its signature Tiger Nose grille and two-tone paint options. The Toyota Corolla Cross, on the other hand, is basically a raised Corolla. That means it possesses the solid quality of what was once the best-selling car in the world. Aside from that, the Corolla Cross brought a hybrid powertrain to the segment. So if you're looking for a crossover, and are torn between the Seltos and Corolla Cross, then read on to know more about each car. Kia Seltos (P1.098 to P1.505 million) The entry-level LX has a price tag of P1.908 million, the mid-level EX P1.198 million, and the top-spec SX trim P1.505 million. All Seltos cars are powered by a two-liter gasoline engine that's good for 147hp and 179Nm of torque. Meanwhile, gear changes are done by an infinitely variable transmission (IVT). The IVT system comes with a Drive Mode Select feature, allowing driver to choose between five different driving modes: Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom. Other features across the Seltos range are 17-inch alloy wheels, and the eight-inch touchscreen multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The EX and SX share LED daytime and taillights, while only the SX gets full LED headlamps and fog lights, and that two-tone paint option. Buyers can opt for a Starbright Yellow body and Black roof, or a Clear White/Black combo. Aside from automatic climate control and push-button start, the SX includes a host of safety features. These include airbags dotted around the cabin, electronic stability control, and downhill brake control and hill-start assist. Toyota Corolla Cross (P1.285 million and P1.650 million) A price difference of P365,000 separates the two Corolla Cross trims, with P1.285 million for the 1.8 G CVT, and P1.650 million for the 1.8 V Hybrid. The 1.8 G is powered a 1.8-liter gasoline engine that generates 138hp and 172Nm of torque. The 1.8 V Hybrid pairs the same engine with a 53kW electric motor, which adds 71hp and 163Nm. Both cars share a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). A six-way power adjustable driver's seat is found inside the Corolla Cross G, and a 6.8-inch touchscreen for Apple and Android. In contrast, the Hybrid features an eight-way power driver's seat and a bigger touchscreen. This car illuminates the road with LED headlights, and automatically swishes the wipers when rain hits the windscreen. The Corolla Cross Hybrid comes with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), a suite of driver assistance technologies. TSS includes Automatic High Beam, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Despite not having TSS, the base model still comes with Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist. ASEAN NCAP safety tests rate the Corolla Cross a five-star car. Standard safety features on both models include anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and seatbelts all around. Both models also have clearance sensors, but the Hybrid has more with six (two front, four rear), as opposed to the base’s two (rear only). Corolla Cross units wear four standard colors: Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Metal Stream Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl Mica (which costs an extra P15,000). Verdict There's a lot going for the Corolla Cross. The Japanese crossover packs more features and safety, especially for the base model. These qualities justify the car's higher price and more conservative looks, compared to the Korean car. The famous Toyota hybrid powertrain will also appease folks who want to lessen their fuel expenses and carbon-dioxide emissions. Photos from Toyota and Kia Also read: TMP offers sanitation package, discounts at dealerships until May 15 Kia PH expands dealership network with new Cainta showroom

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai told a Financial Times online event that she respects the need for continuity in U.S.-China trade policy, including the two-year trade deal implemented last year by the Trump administration. "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said.

  • Atlanta reinstates officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, Black man who was running away from police

    Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with murder after shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, as he ran away from officers

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Asian American father randomly punched to ground while walking toddler in San Francisco

    ‘I couldn’t protect my child... he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it’s definitely very scary,’ father says

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight

  • Goldman Sachs tells bankers to return to office in June

    Staff are being encouraged to return to office-based working when Covid restrictions are lifted.

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • 27 College Graduation Gifts They'll Need (and Actually Want) This Year

    Uncertain times call for gifts you know they'll love Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Who is Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman Trump and Scalise want to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership?

    Rep. Elise Stefanik emerged in the last years of the Trump administration as a loyal and vocal defender of the president.

  • Expat transforms rooftop into vegetable garden in UAE

    This rooftop terrace was transformed into a vegetable gardenLocation: Abu Dhabi, UAEExpat Shaju Jamaluddin and his family are now able to growalmost everything a household needs at arms reachDate: April 28, 2021(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT, SHAJU JAMALUDDIN, SAYING:"We are almost, thank God, I should say, self-sufficient in terms of herbs, you can see the herbs corner here. And also the leaf vegetables. First, curry leaves, coriander, lettuce..."(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT, SHAJU JAMALUDDIN, SAYING:"It definitely saved a considerable amount of money, but more than the money part, we actually as a family enjoy this. We have a very good time when we come here, we come and relax and many time we take tea, coffee, or dinner here. So that's an enjoyable time."

  • EU 'ready to discuss' COVID vaccine patent waiver, says von der Leyen

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The head of the EU executive said the bloc's vaccination effort was accelerating, with 30 Europeans being inoculated per second, while exporting more than 200 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world - contrasting with limited sharing of vaccines by the United States and Britain. "The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European University Institute in Florence.