Sheriff arrest barricaded subject in Franklin Furnace

Jul. 16—FRANKLIN FURNACE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his 9-1-1 communication center received a call July 14July 14, 2021, at approximately 10:24 p.m. from a resident reporting that "Michael Brown" was outside waving a firearm around and was drunk and on drugs.

An additional call to the 9-1-1 communication center was received from another source, advising that the suspect was allegedly using meth, alcohol, and marijuana and was upset over a domestic issue.

Deputies responded to 210 Hyland Ave., Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Upon their arrival, Brown had locked himself (alone) in a rear bedroom. Deputies ensured the immediate area was secured, ensuring the safety of the residents in the area. Thoroughman did request the assistance of the Portsmouth Police Department's S.W.A.T. team to be on scene, to use if needed.

Residents in the area advised that the suspect has three firearms: a .22 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and an unknown caliber AR pistol. Shortly after deputies were on scene, the suspect did shoot a firearm from within the residence. At present, it is unknown if any shots were fired before the arrival of deputies.

Thoroughman would like to thank Chief Brewer for allowing the Portsmouth Police Department's S.W.A.T. team to assist, and specifically hostage negotiator Sergeant Andy Dawes for safely talking the suspect out of his residence.

Thoroughman would also like to thank Green Squad 8 for responding, staging in the area, to ensure an immediate response if needed. The suspect was barricaded for approximately six hours and 40 minutes.

Brown was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for evaluation. The sheriff's office recovered an AR .22 pistol, a Rossi .22 LR rifle, and a Ruger .22 LR handgun. The sheriff's office did locate evidence that shots were fired from inside the residence, shooting through a closed window to the outside.

The case will be presented to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury for the consideration of felony charges.