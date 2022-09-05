Sheriff: Arrest made in Parke County homicide

Sep. 5—An Indianapolis woman is held on a preliminary charge of murder after a death investigation this weekend in Parke County.

Angela Thomas, 54, is in Parke County Jail without bond, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release. The Parke County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and finalize charges.

About 3:45 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a death investigation on East Hideaway Lane, which is off Putnam Road in the eastern part of the county.

They found Timothy Tomey, 54, in a camper. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was dead.

Deputies, assisted by Indiana State Police crime scene technicians. began an investigation. During that investigation, Thomas, who is Tomey's wife, was arrested on initial charges of marijuana possession, the sheriff said.

During an autopsy on Saturday, cause of death was determined to be homicide via gunshot, the sheriff said. Based on their investigation, police added the preliminary charge of murder.