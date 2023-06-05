Sheriff arrests 2 juveniles in connection with south Sacramento attempted robberies

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles, part of a group, in connection with south Sacramento attempted robberies.

The first attempted robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bambu Desserts & Drinks near the corner of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. Gandhi said the group then tried robbing patrons dining outside before fleeing in a vehicle. The encounter was videotaped and shared widely on social media.

Patrol units found the suspect vehicle near Walmart on the 6000 block of Florin Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Individual suspects ran into Walmart and were picked up on felony warrants, Gandhi said. Deputies found stolen items from a different robbery earlier in the day at a San Francisco market.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects have Bay Area ties but are from Sacramento.

The suspects were initially taken into custody for unrelated felony warrants and running away during a stop, Gandhi said. On Sunday, robbery detectives formally charged them in connection to Saturday’s robberies.