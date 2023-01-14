Sheriff: Arrests made after stolen SUV rams Polk County deputy car, causes Osceola County crash

One person is dead and six people were arrested after a house party in Polk County.

This led deputies to a police chase and a fatal crash in Osceola County.

Investigators said around 1 a.m. Saturday, Polk County deputies were called to a Davenport home for complaints of fighting in the streets.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they did not find a fight but found a party with about 150 young people and adults.

Read: Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say

A lieutenant tried to break up the crowd and approached a Range Rover SUV, which he noticed the tag on the back of the car was expired.

According to a release, the driver did not roll down his window or talk to the deputy; he rammed into the deputy’s car and fled the scene.

The deputy notified law enforcement that the SUV was stolen, and the suspect then evaded deputies on Ronald Reagan Parkway, eventually ending up in Osceola County.

Read: 3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say

The car came to a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue, drove around cars, went through the intersection, and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver.

Deputies said they had to run after the suspects when they tried to leave the crashed Range Rover behind.

Three of the suspects inside the Range Rover were arrested, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said there could be a fourth suspect at large.

Read: Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies

The three suspects were identified as Alaric McFarlane, Angel Rosello and Jarquez Page, each with several criminal charges.

“This is not new. This is deja vu,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are seeing it over and over across Central Florida, where a group of criminals gets together, drug trafficking, guns and stolen vehicles, and then resists and fights the police.”

At this time, deputies said the Range Rover was stolen in Sept. 2022 and a rifle was found inside.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.