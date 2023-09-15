Sheriff arrests suspect, looks for another after 23 car burglaries at SLO County trailheads

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries at two popular hiking trails — and now the agency is searching for her alleged accomplice.

In August, deputies reported 23 total burglaries at the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent Friday.

“Many of these burglaries resulted in broken vehicle windows and purses and wallets being taken,” the news release said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paso Robles resident Joy Delores Thompson, 28, for alleged involvement in the thefts. Her charges include burglary and ID theft, police said.

Thompson is in custody at the SLO County Jail in lieu of $161,000 bail.

Meanwhile, deputies are looking for another suspect seen in video surveillance photos.

A 2012 Hyundai Elantra was also seen near several of the burglary locations.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 with information about the investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to always keep your valuables with you or place them in the trunk while on the trails,” the news release said.