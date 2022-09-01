Sheriff asking if there are more victims after Gopuff delivery driver charged with battery

A Gopuff delivery driver is facing battery charges after deputies say he inappropriately touched a woman during an online delivery at her Orange County home.

Deputies said a woman told them she had placed an order through the Gopuff app on Aug. 24.

She told deputies that when she answered the door, the driver, 33-year-old Aphner Gustave, asked to see her identification for the alcohol sale.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the victim said that as she was showing Gustave her identification, he reached out and grabbed her breast.

Investigators said the victim then shouted, “What are you doing?” at Gustave before slamming the door.

Deputies said Gustave then texted the victim and asked her if she wanted to talk to him.

When investigators questioned Gustave, he told them that he only reached out to the woman to give her a playful punch and that was when she shouted at him and slammed the door.

Gustave said he only texted the victim to see if she still wanted her order but she did not respond to his texts.

Deputies arrested Gustave and charged him with battery and burglary of a dwelling. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Detectives ask anyone who might have had a similar experience to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

