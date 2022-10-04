Sheriff asks public to help find ‘lowlife’ who kidnapped baby and family near Merced

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released photographs of the person they believe is responsible for the kidnapping of four family members, one of whom is an 8-month old baby.

The incident was reported Monday at a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59, south of the city of Merced.

Taken at gunpoint from the business were baby Aroohi Dheri, the child’s mother 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Investigators have not released a motive in the case.

In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a “light-complected male with a shaved head.” That person was last seen wearing a hoodie.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke made a special plea to the public on Monday, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle,” Warnke said.

“So far we have no idea why the kidnapping (happened), we have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone.”

Warnke went further to say investigators believe that whoever is behind the kidnapping destroyed evidence, attempting to cover up the crime.

“So far as I know, no contact has been made, no ransom demands nothing from the suspects in this,” he said.

“We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we have aircraft looking for evidence. People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this.”

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to contact deputies at 209-385-7445. If the suspect is located, call 911.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.