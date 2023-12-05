Sheriff: Assault outside Rare Cherry still under investigation

Dec. 5—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Police are still investigating Saturday's vehicular assault at the Rare Cherry Gentlemen's Club, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said Monday.

A man was critically injured after another patron ran over him with a vehicle around 2 a.m. outside the club at 3105 Lake Rd East, Niemi said.

A bystander performed CPR on the victim until an ambulance arrived on the scene, reports show.

The victim was then transported to a Cleveland hospital, according to reports.

According to sheriff's reports, a fight inside the establishment turned violent outside in the parking lot.

Niemi said the victim remains in critical condition.

Deputies are still looking for the driver of the vehicle, who is expected to be charged with felonious assault when police catch up to him, Niemi said.

Niemi said the person of interest apparently left the the area in a vehicle driven by a third party.

Anyone with any information should call the Sheriff's Department at 440-576-9046.