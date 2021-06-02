Sheriff assaulted during campaign event

Jun. 2—The crime crisis has struck another victim: mayoral candidate and Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III.

Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say was trying to punch Gonzales while he was campaigning for mayor Tuesday evening.

"Manny Gonzales is doing well and is unharmed after someone entered a local business today and assaulted Sheriff Gonzales," wrote Megan McMillan, a campaign spokeswoman, in an email. "The provocateur appears to have been a part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the scheduled event."

She said an off-duty deputy "de-escalated the assailant's efforts."

"I will not be intimidated, I will continue to work with and protect the people of Albuquerque," Gonzales said in a statement. McMillan said the sheriff would have more to say on Wednesday.

Jayme Fuller, a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, said the man was "attempting to punch the Sheriff and he made contact with the Sheriff's arm."

"An off-duty deputy escorted the offender out and other on-duty BCSO deputies came and arrested that individual," Fuller said.

She did not have the suspect's name Tuesday evening and did not say what he is charged with.

Gonzales, who is challenging incumbent Mayor Tim Keller in the election this fall, was holding the event at Revel Entertainment Center off Montaño near Interstate 25. The venue's owner declined to comment.

Gonzales, a Democrat, has been campaigning as a tough-on-crime candidate who will curb Albuquerque's spate of violence. He first served as sheriff when he was appointed to replace Darren White, who resigned in 2009. He lost the next election but won in 2014 and again in 2018.

McMillan said the attack comes as Gonzales closes in "on the needed petitions for his candidacy for mayor of Albuquerque."

The deadline for candidates to collect $5 from 1% of the city's registered voters in order to qualify for public financing is June 19.