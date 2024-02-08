Sheriff: Augusta County high school student charged following verbal threat

STUARTS DRAFT — A Stuarts Draft High School student has been charged with two counts of assault following a threat at the school on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Another student reported overhearing the verbal threat, which was investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Public Schools' officials. The investigation started Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday when the student was charged, per a release.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigation has concluded, and there was no threat today and there is no current threat to Stuarts Draft High School at this time,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in the release.

Weapon detectors and extra police presence were in place at Stuarts Draft High School Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office and school division released a joint statement asking parents and families to use this incident, as well as previous ones, to educate their children.

"It is very important that you please talk to you[r] children about the importance of the statements that they make whether they are in-person or online," the statement said. "Any reported threat of any kind, will be taken seriously, even if they are made as a joke. Furthermore, no matter the seriousness, charges will be placed when the law is violated."

The statement said these types of incidents are labor intensive and disruptive to schools and the surrounding community.

"We encourage you to monitor your children’s social media accounts and what they are searching on the internet," the statement said. "Also, it is very important to stress to your children if they see or hear something that is not right, to say something immediately to a school administrator or their school resource officer."

More: Augusta County tells forgotten pacifist story during the Civil War

More: Aging in Place: SAW Housing Summit Partners hosting 'lunch and learn' Thursday

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Stuarts Draft High School student charged following verbal threat