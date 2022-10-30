Sheriff: Authorities know who posted Instagram threat

Oct. 30—HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said on Saturday that authorities have identified the person responsible for Instagram posts threatening a school shooting in the county.

Brame said his office can't release the person's name "due to the responsible party's age," a statement that indicated the person is a juvenile.

The person apparently is still at large. Asked Saturday afternoon if her or she was in custody, Brame said "we still remain vigilant."

The sheriff made the announcement in a 4:48 p.m. text message asking local media outlets to "notify the general public."

