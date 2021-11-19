Sheriff's patrol car

Several Monroe County citizens have reported receiving telephone calls from someone falsely claiming to be law enforcement officials who demand money.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is alerting the public to be aware of the telephone scams.

This week, several citizens reporting receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be a member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The caller advised that a warrant had been issued for the citizen and demanded money.

Goodnough is reminding residents that members of the sheriff’s office may contact people by telephone regarding official business. However, members of the sheriff's office will not demand money be sent to them.

Any payments that may be required for bonds or fines would be paid in person with a uniformed deputy or at the sheriff’s office or court.

The sheriff’s office in conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff: Be aware of phony law enforcement calls