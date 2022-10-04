Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped

Reuters

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years. The prince denied ordering Khashoggi's killing, but acknowledged later it took place "under my watch." Last week his elderly father King Salman named him prime minister in a royal decree which a Saudi official said was in line with responsibilities the crown prince was already exercising.