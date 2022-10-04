Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped
Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child. (Oct. 4)
Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child. (Oct. 4)
The family includes an 8-month-old girl, her parents and her uncle, police said, as they pleaded with the public for additional information.
Merced County Sheriff's Office kidnapping announcement
Police in Merced County in central California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old baby, whom they say were kidnapped from a local business.
Police in Stockton, California, have released an image of a "person of interest" in the recent murders of five men. They warn residents to be vigilant as the killings appear to be connected. Danya Bacchus has more.
Authorities in Merced County in Central California say the four, including an infant, were taken from a business there and the abductor is likely armed and dangerous.
“Paul Flores has never changed his story,” Flores’ attorney said during closing arguments.
The woman was wearing a Captain America costume and refused to leave a scaffold on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Add all of these bedding essentials to your Amazon cart to turn your bedroom into your favorite place in the world.
A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said Tuesday. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the suspect took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39 on Monday.
See where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers land in the latest NFL power rankings heading into Week 5
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
Sunday's win over Washington — which capped Dallas' best four-game start on defense in 50 years — illustrated the polarization of Diggs' game.
More progress in SWFL aftermath of Hurricane Ian as number of deaths go up. Pine Island Road fixes. Increased Sanibel access. Mobile health clinics.
He was repeatedly hit in the head with a baseball bat, authorities say.
About 10,000 Ukrainian citizens have left the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula following Russia’s announcement of a “partial mobilization,” the Ukrainian President’s Representative Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on Facebook on Oct. 3, citing the data provided by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.
Bachelorette Gabby Windey got real with E! News about how difficult her Dancing with the Stars journey is, and how fiancé Erich Schwer reels her back in. Find out all the details here!
Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years. The prince denied ordering Khashoggi's killing, but acknowledged later it took place "under my watch." Last week his elderly father King Salman named him prime minister in a royal decree which a Saudi official said was in line with responsibilities the crown prince was already exercising.
Unstoppable inflation. Surging interest rates. An escalating war in Ukraine. Unimaginable consequences can touch us in Arizona.
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
Shoppers at Williams Sonoma give the Le Creuset soup pot 4.8 out of 5 stars. Made from enameled cast iron, the pot retains heat incredibly well and has a smooth, durable cooking surface perfect for all kinds of foods.