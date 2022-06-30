Sheriff: Baby dies after left in hot car for 3 to 4 hours outside Danielsville store

A baby died in a hot car in Danielsville on Thursday, Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore said.

Details were not immediately available Thursday afternoon, but Moore said his office has brought in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.

The one-year-old baby was inside a vehicle left parked outside a Walgreen's store in the city of Danielsville, Moore said.

Moore estimated the child had been left in the vehicle for three to four hours. Moore said he was notified of baby's death at about 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are still interviewing the mother and no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff said. However, investigators plan to meet with Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White in regards to possible charges as a result of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Baby dies after being left in hot car in Danielsville; police investigating