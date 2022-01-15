Sheriff: Baldwin still hasn't turned over cellphone

Jan. 14—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said Rust actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin's cellphone has yet to be turned over under a search warrant issued nearly a month ago, but authorities say the issue should soon be resolved.

The warrant was approved Dec. 16 for a search of Baldwin's cellphone as part of the investigation into the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the Rust set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday "jurisdictional concerns" had in part led to the delay in obtaining Baldwin's phone, which resulted in the involvement of First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

"On Dec. 20, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office was advised the District Attorney was in negotiations with Mr. Baldwin's attorneys to obtain consent to search the phone and its contents," the news release said.

District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue said the issue should be resolved "fairly quickly."

"We obviously had to get involved because of the jurisdictional issue — it was outside of New Mexico, so that was where we kind of helped facilitate helping with the warrant," she said.

Perdue was unable to provide further information as to what the jurisdictional issue was and how it came to be resolved.

Baldwin said on Twitter and in other statements he was fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation. But to date, the phone has not been turned over to authorities, the release said.

Baldwin's attorney, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement Thursday his client has been continuously cooperative with police and any suggestion to the contrary is "simply untrue."

"We reached an agreement last weekend with the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office, and Mr. Baldwin's phone is being turned over this week for review," Dyer said.

"We requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could protect his privacy on other matters unrelated to Rust and have been working through that process. We are finalizing logistics with the authorities in New York who are assisting in this matter."