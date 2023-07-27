Sheriff: Beware of scammers impersonating law enforcement

Jul. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — Two local sheriff's departments are asking people to watch out for fake phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement officials.

On Monday, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office sent out a release stating that "people have been receiving phone calls from unidentified male subjects claiming to be Sheriff Pete Wallin and Undersheriff Matt Leirstein, or claiming to be deputies."

In these calls, Wallin said these men are saying that they have a Friend of the Court Warrant for the person on the other end of the phone, and that if they don't pay $3,000 via Cash App or Zelle they will be arrested.

Earlier this month, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office officials reported a similar scam of someone pretending to be undersheriff Michael Shea and demanding money for missing an alleged court date or jury duty.

"That they were gonna have a warrant issued for their arrest and they're trying to get money to make the warrant go away, or to satisfy the warrant," Lt. Brian Giddis said. "That's not in any way how business is done in real life."

Giddis said this is not the first time a scam involving impersonating law enforcement happened in Grand Traverse County.

Earlier this year there were reports of a similar scam, but the caller was pretending to be Giddis, he explained.

"If you get calls like that, just hang up on 'em," he said. "If you do actually miss a court date or get a warrant issued that will be more formal communication and in-person communication, and there will be some validation about our status that will ensure that we're real."

Both sheriff's offices are asking people who receive these calls to hang up, and report them to either the Emmet County office at 231-439-8900 or the Grand Traverse County office at 231-995-5000.